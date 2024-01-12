Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

