Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.38. 16,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.39.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

