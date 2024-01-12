Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.96 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $792.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.80.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

