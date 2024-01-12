Cambiar Investors LLC Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPAM traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.07.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

