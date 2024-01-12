Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Position Boosted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.30% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. 432,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,585. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

