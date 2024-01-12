Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 1,894 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 87,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,503. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $129.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.