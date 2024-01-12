TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1,498.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,819 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,222 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,309 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.33. 215,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

