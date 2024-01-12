Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,498 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Barclays worth $19,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Barclays by 127.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 281.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 100.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 7,327,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,162,344. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

