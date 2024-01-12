Cambiar Investors LLC Has $31.52 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93,851 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $31,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,391. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

