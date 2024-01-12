Cambiar Investors LLC Has $35.53 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,570 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Corteva worth $35,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,166. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.