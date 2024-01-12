Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127,638 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $28,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086,101. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

