Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $107.71. The stock had a trading volume of 208,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

