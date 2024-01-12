Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,477 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $22,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,923 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $154,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,620,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,113,000 after purchasing an additional 608,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after acquiring an additional 619,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after acquiring an additional 181,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ING traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.19. 492,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

