Cambiar Investors LLC Has $48.54 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $48,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $223.24. 68,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,743. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

