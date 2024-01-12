SFI Advisors LLC Acquires 8,653 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HYT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. 580,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

