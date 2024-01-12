Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 16,331 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.37. 279,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.27.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

