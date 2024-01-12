SFI Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.54%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

