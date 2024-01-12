abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $9.32 on Friday. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Get abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 14.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 317.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.