Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $488.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $489.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

