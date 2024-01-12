Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,323 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Boston Scientific worth $195,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $59.61 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,789. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.