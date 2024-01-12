Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after buying an additional 575,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

TFC stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

