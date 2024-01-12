Grove Bank & Trust Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

MCK stock opened at $488.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.82. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $489.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

