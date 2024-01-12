Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $21,005,204. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.