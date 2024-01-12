Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,220,302 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.54% of Palantir Technologies worth $186,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

