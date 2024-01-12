Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,783 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,393 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Autodesk worth $184,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $240.65 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.75 and a 200-day moving average of $214.24.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

