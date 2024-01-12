Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $477,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,591.68 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $933.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,660.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,538.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,354.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.