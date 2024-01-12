Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $260.98.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.77.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

