Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $430.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $431.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.63 and a 200-day moving average of $362.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,680. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

