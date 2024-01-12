Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,030 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.09 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.56.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

