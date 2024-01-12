Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5,276.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.