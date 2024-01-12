Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX remained flat at $58.89 during midday trading on Friday. 69,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,139. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $338,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.