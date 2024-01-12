Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

Shares of SWRAY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,006. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

