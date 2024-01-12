Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Swire Pacific Price Performance
Shares of SWRAY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,006. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Swire Pacific
