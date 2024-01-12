TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Short Interest Update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 35,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,848. TELUS International has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $652.60 million, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

