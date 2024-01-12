OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.3 %

OUT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 209,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,063. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.78%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

