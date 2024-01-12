Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Update

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 272,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

OPRT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 76,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,041. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

