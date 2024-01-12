Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Update

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 272,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Oportun Financial Stock Performance
OPRT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 76,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,041. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.31.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
