Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.29.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $724.79. The company had a trading volume of 232,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,806. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $734.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

