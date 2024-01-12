Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 56,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.04. 75,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,539. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

