Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

