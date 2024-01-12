Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.16. The stock had a trading volume of 617,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,947. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

