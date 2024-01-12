Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. NVR makes up about 2.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in NVR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7,238.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,483. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,873.14 and a 12-month high of $7,267.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6,546.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,253.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

