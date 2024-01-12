Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.84. The stock had a trading volume of 166,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,604. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

