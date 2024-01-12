Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 3,806 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.72. The stock had a trading volume of 637,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average is $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $432.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.