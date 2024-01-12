Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,526 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 3.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in MSCI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

MSCI Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MSCI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,882. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.