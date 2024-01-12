Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 3.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.93. The company had a trading volume of 186,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $279.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.