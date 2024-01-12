Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.49. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

