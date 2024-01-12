Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.53. 12,597,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,657,145. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.