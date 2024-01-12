Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 45,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $248,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 68,654.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 228,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $69.30 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About MetLife



MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.



