Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $4,309,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DHI opened at $154.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.