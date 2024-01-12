Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $103,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META opened at $369.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $950.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $372.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.24.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

