240 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

